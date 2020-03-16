Chinese barbershop uses metre-long sticks to keep distance with customers amid coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A hair salon in Luzhou found an ingenious way of cutting and washing hair while still respecting coronavirus safety measures.

Footage filmed on Monday shows the hairdressers using makeshift tools consisting of brushes and shavers attached to metre-long (three feet) sticks to keep the recommended distance between themselves and their customers.

“This haircut method is a bit exaggerated,” commented one of the customers.

“After I came in, the protective measures taken by the barber shop were pretty good,” he added however.

“We are very nervous about one-metre rule, because everyone is very nervous during the epidemic, even if they have come out to have their hair cut, if they don’t wear masks, they can’t enter the shop in their heart. So for this problem, we just want to relax and let everyone relax a little,” explained Qiruo, a staff member.

According to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are over 81,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China.

