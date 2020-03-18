-
Chinese Farmer arranges 4,000 chickens to pay tribute to health workers *TIMELAPSE*
A Chinese farmer paid tribute to health workers fighting coronavirus in the country through the help of thousands of chickens, as footage filmed on Wednesday shows.
Shang Yukang, a chicken farmer from North-western Chinese province of Gansu, became popular in the past month for organising thousands of chickens into special patterns and messages of support for doctors. In his last performance, which took four hours and 4,000 chickens, nearly 100 kg of chicken food was scattered on the ground to draw the image of a health worker.
Shang has been sending out his messages of encouragement since February, but he also contributed by reportedly donating 3,000 eggs to doctors working on the coronavirus frontline in Wuhan.
