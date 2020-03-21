-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Chinese father creates “Death Stranding” suit to protect baby from coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A father from Shanghai designed a safety cabin to protect his child from coronavirus, as footage filmed on Friday shows.
The special suit, inspired by the popular action game ‘Death Stranding’, is made of a cabin with a filter inside and a screen showing the air quality. A special entry with gloves allows the parents to reach the baby anytime.
“Because I like scientific movies and games, the structure of the safety cabin is similar to the game Death Stranding, I checked the character in the game,” explained the father.
Cao Junjie also said he developed the pod to carry his baby outside, and that the special suit allows him and the whole family to take a stroll outside despite the outbreak of coronavirus.
As many in China are taking precautions against COVID-19, the special Death Stranding suit, that he will reportedly attempt to patent, is for the creative father a way to navigate the coronavirus-hit outside world.
Video ID: 20200320-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly