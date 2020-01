Chinese growth falls to nearly three-decade low amid trade tensions with US

China’s economic growth rate slumped to 6.1 percent last year, the lowest such figure since 1990. Also, Google parent company Alphabet has topped $1 trillion in market value, despite growing scrutiny from regulators.

