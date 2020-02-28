Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang handed 8-year doping ban

China’s most famous athlete, the three-time Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang, has been handed the maximum eight-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules.

It was welcomed by some of Sun’s fellow athletes who had protested against his most recent victories.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports.

