Chinese residents in quarantine call for government action

The Chinese government has announced that it will charter flights to bring its citizens from Wuhan stranded overseas back to China. This comes as the pace of international evacuations from Wuhan picks up.

Those affected by a lockdown in Hubei province are waiting for action.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports some communities are taking matters into their own hands.

