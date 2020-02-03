Chinese shares plunge as investors cut risks over virus outbreak

Investors worried about the spread of the coronavirus wiped more than $400bn off the value of China’s stocks in the first trading session on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break while the death toll from the epidemic rose to 361.

The Shanghai Composite index sank to a one-year low after falling more than 8 percent on opening and sustaining losses throughout the day. The index closed down 7.9 percent for its biggest daily drop since 2015.

China’s central bank has pledged $173bn to stabilise one of the world’s biggest economies.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler has more from Beijing on how China is working to treat the thousands infected.

Casey Wahl, chief executive officer of employee motivation platform Attuned, joined us earlier from Tokyo and said fear over the outbreak is already changing company and worker’s behaviour.

