Chinese woman shows off impressive dance moves on floating bamboo pole

The 23-year-old performance artist Yang Liu showed her unique skills at bamboo raft dancing, as she was perched on a single floating bamboo pole on Taoxi river, in China’s Guizhou province.

On Friday, Yang Liu carefully picked out her outfit and added the finishing touch with ornaments around her neck and in her air, before heading out to the river where she balanced herself on a single bamboo pole to perform her impressive dance moves.

As a seventh-generation practitioner of ‘single bamboo pole rafting,’ she has been practising this ancient skill for at least 15 years.

“I started learning ‘Duzhu Drifting’ at the age of seven. The first contact was because my body was relatively thin,” she said, taking advantage of her light-weighted body to perform different varieties of dance, including ballet and traditional dance.

“Duzhu Drift is an ancient and mysterious folk stunt originating from the Chishui River in Guizhou,” added Liu.

The stunt was included in the 9th Ethnic Minority Traditional Sports Games in 2011.

SOT, Yang Liu, Performance artist (Mandarin): “I started learning ‘Duzhu Drifting’ at the age of seven. The first contact was because my body was relatively thin. Learning ‘Duzhu Drifting’ can strengthen my body. I like ‘Duzhu Drifting’ because I’m not tall and I am not favoured by the teacher in dance school. Discrimination against classmates. Ye Di didn’t have her own stage in her dance career. Because she was short, she couldn’t get on the stage. It was Du Zhu Piao who gave me the stage. He can show me hope and make more people like me. I also hope that it can be passed on, so that more people like the Drifter.”

SOT, Yang Liu, Performance artist (Chinese): “Duzhu Drift is an ancient and mysterious folk stunt originating from the Chishui River in Guizhou. It has a history of thousands of years. It is also called ‘Dumu Drift,’ because the court needs ‘nanmu’ and needs to be sent to the capital by water. It became a single wooden float, and later, a single bamboo float.”

