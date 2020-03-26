Christchurch shooter changes plea to guilty on all charges in 2019 dual mosque attack

In an unexpected reversal, the Australian accused of murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in last year’s mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en