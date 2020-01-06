Christmas trees get tossed at annual World Championship in Weidenthal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

With Christmas long gone, the annual Christmas Tree Throwing World Championship took place in the German town of Weidenthal, on Sunday.

People were seen throwing their Christmas trees, trying to do that the furthest and the highest.

“We founded the festival 18 years ago – the Knutfest. And indeed all our male football players made mulled wine, fried some food and marinated in it after Christmas,” said one of the organisers, adding: “It has really, really developed from the very beginning.”

The competition draws crowds of people from the surrounding villages to cheer the domestic and international competitors, who challenge each other in the athletic disciplines of javelin-style, hammer-style and high jump-style.

