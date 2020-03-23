Church bells chime, candles burn in Bavaria to honour coronavirus victims and responders

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several churches outside Nuremberg in the state of Bavaria rang their bells on Sunday evening as part of a prayer organised to honour coronavirus victims and to show solidarity and support for health care workers fighting the pandemic.

Footage shows St. Marien church in a small municipality of Katzwang as well as the Gethsemane Church in the town of Schwabach ringing bells, as well as locals praying and lighting candles at their homes as all churches cancelled in-person services.

On Friday, March 20, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder announced an almost complete shutdown of public life, going into effect for at least two weeks. Bavaria is the first German state which has imposed a lockdown due to the current crisis.

