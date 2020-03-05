Cinema & feminism: ‘We need equality behind and in front of the camera’

The controversy over Roman Polanski winning Best Director at the César awards – the French equivalent of the Oscars – has divided French opinion and reignited the #MeToo debate. Several actresses, including Adèle Haenel, walked out of the Paris awards ceremony in disgust. Iris Brey is a French-American film and TV critic and university lecturer, specialising in feminism and gender. She joined us for Perspective to talk about the César awards, Polanski and why France is lagging behind the US when it comes to the #MeToo movement.

