Share
0 0 0 0

Ciprian Gălușcă: “The loss of Romanian old growth forests would weaken the whole continent”

25 mins ago

CIPRIAN GĂLUȘCĂ is the coordinator of the forest and biodiversity campaign with Greenpeace Romania…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/17/ciprian-galusca-the-loss-of-romanian-old-growth-forests-would-weaken-the-whole-continent

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment