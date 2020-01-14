-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Circus Zambia | AJ Close Up
Gift Chansa had an idea. “If we put circus in Chibolya, they will see that we’re not criminals,” he told filmmaker Austin Meyer.
And that is what he did, starting circus training for the youth of his underprivileged neighbourhood. What came out of his idea is a vibrant effort that showcases the strength and talent of more than 80 young people who have taken hold of the opportunity Circus Zambia offers.
“We use dance, acrobatics, and theatre to engage young people in the community,” says Gift.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish #Zambia #Circus