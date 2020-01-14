Circus Zambia | AJ Close Up

Gift Chansa had an idea. “If we put circus in Chibolya, they will see that we’re not criminals,” he told filmmaker Austin Meyer.

And that is what he did, starting circus training for the youth of his underprivileged neighbourhood. What came out of his idea is a vibrant effort that showcases the strength and talent of more than 80 young people who have taken hold of the opportunity Circus Zambia offers.

“We use dance, acrobatics, and theatre to engage young people in the community,” says Gift.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish #Zambia #Circus