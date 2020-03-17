Citizen movement restrictions begin across key cities in the US

On a normal Monday, restaurants along Manhattan’s Lexington Avenue would be bustling with activity as workers seek a food break from their workday.But with coronavirus bearing down, many storefronts and dining establishments were firmly shut at the start of the working week.In a major escalation of attempts to contain the deadly pandemic, citizen movement restrictions began across several key cities and states, with curfews put in place in New Jersey State and the San Francisco Bay area. President Donald Trump warned the crisis could last well into the summer.2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:”My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts.”Trump acknowledged for the first time that the country could be heading towards a recession, a worrying time for many small business owners.9. SOUNDBITE (English) Errin Leach, Oakland resident: “There’s a lot of people out of work or, you know, with struggling businesses. My wife and I both own our own companies in the events industry. And of course, that was kind of one of the first to shut down.”Restrictions in areas like Oakland, California mean only essential activities are being allowed, like buying groceries and seeing a doctor…with most people now having to work from home. While the White House denied reports of these measures extending to a nationwide lockdown, President Trump said he might ask the military to help build temporary hospitals, if the threat of the virus escalates.

