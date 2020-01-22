Citizenship law: India’s top court gives government four weeks to respond

The Citizenship Amendment Act sparked weeks of protests across India.

It gives persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries the right to apply for citizenship but excludes Muslim.

Critics say the legislation is discriminatory and petitions were filed challenging its constitutional validity.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

