‘Civic duty’ to avoid public transport – Shapps | Coronavirus Covid-19 Daily Update 🔴@BBC News – BBC

Today’s UK government’s daily briefing was led by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Prof Jonathan Van-Tam.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urges people to avoid public transport and use a car when they can. London’s mayor has called for a government bailout by the end of the day.

Here’s what we learned:

The transport secretary has announced nearly £2bn to upgrade the UK’s road and rail network, including £1.7bn for local roads. The £2bn is not new funding – it is being reallocated from previous budgets.

The new antibody test will be rolled out in the “days and weeks to come” and will initially focus on NHS and care workers, according to Prof Van-Tam. He also said pressure on hospitals is “beginning to ease”.

Some 126,064 coronavirus tests were provided in the UK on Wednesday – the highest daily testing figure so far.

The government wants the NHS to take up routine operations “as soon as it is physically and humanely possible”.

Officials must see how socially distanced training goes before competitive football matches are allowed to return.

And Shapps is “optimistic” he will agree a bailout with Transport for London, following the warning that London’s transport network company needs a government grant by the end of the day.

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

