“Idlib is about to be the most catastrophic humanitarian situation in history,” a Syrian White Helmets volunteer told Euronews.â€¦

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/26/civilians-here-in-northwest-syria-have-a-right-to-live-white-helmets-volunteer-says

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live