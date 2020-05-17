Class of 2020: Graduating in the time of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot out of the graduation celebrations many high school seniors were dreaming of.

Not only that, but the knock-on economic effects may well mean that many students who had planned to attend university are now cancelling their plans.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from the US state of Virginia.

