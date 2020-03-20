Clearer water, cleaner air: The environmental effects of coronavirus

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

From crystal clear waters in the canals of Venice to dramatic falls in pollution levels in major cities, the coronavirus pandemic has had a number of positive effects on the environment as millions across the world are placed under lockdown.

