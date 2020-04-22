-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Climate Change: Discussing the new European State of the Climate 2019 report with Copernicus experts
The latest report on climate change in Europe in 2019 has just been published, and we’re discussing the content with Copernicus Climate Change Service scientists Carlo Buontempo and Freja Vamborg. The European State of the Climate report is an easy-to-read overview of the record heatwaves and extreme weather we experienced in 2019. In this video the experts discuss the latest data, explain the maps and graphs, and answer your questions on climate change. Hosted by the presenter of Climate Now on Euronews, Jeremy Wilks. #ESOTC #CopernicusClimate #ClimateDataStore Download the report here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/ESOTC/2019 Watch Climate Now here: https://www.euronews.com/climatenow