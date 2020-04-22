Climate Change: Discussing the new European State of the Climate 2019 report with Copernicus experts

The latest report on climate change in Europe in 2019 has just been published, and we’re discussing the content with Copernicus Climate Change Service scientists Carlo Buontempo and Freja Vamborg. The European State of the Climate report is an easy-to-read overview of the record heatwaves and extreme weather we experienced in 2019. In this video the experts discuss the latest data, explain the maps and graphs, and answer your questions on climate change. Hosted by the presenter of Climate Now on Euronews, Jeremy Wilks. #ESOTC #CopernicusClimate #ClimateDataStore Download the report here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/ESOTC/2019 Watch Climate Now here: https://www.euronews.com/climatenow