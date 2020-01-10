Share
0 0 0 0

‘Climate change is not theoretical and it’s worst than we thought’

about 1 hour ago

Financial Times Paris bureau chief Victor Mallet compares Australia bushfires to Miami high tides. Climate change is ‘actually happening, it’s actually affecting people’. He blames Australia PM Scott Morrison for his lies and lack of action as global warming affects all of us and has no border.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment