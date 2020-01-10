‘Climate change is not theoretical and it’s worst than we thought’

Financial Times Paris bureau chief Victor Mallet compares Australia bushfires to Miami high tides. Climate change is ‘actually happening, it’s actually affecting people’. He blames Australia PM Scott Morrison for his lies and lack of action as global warming affects all of us and has no border.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en