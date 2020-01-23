Climate Change: Mediterranean, Central and Eastern European countries affected by desertification

One-third of the Earth’s surface is at risk of drying up due to climate change and its effects are becoming visible in unexpected parts of the Mediterranean, Central, and Eastern Europe. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/23/climate-change-mediterranean-central-and-eastern-european-countries-affected-by-desertific

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live