Climate greenwash? Amazon’s Bezos pledges $10 billion to save the planet

The Climate is never out of the headlines. Whether it is another storm wrecking havoc, with heavy rain, wind and flooding. Or hot, dry conditions leading to wild fires that burn out of control. The climate is a many-layered debate. Emmanuel Macron relaunched his climate cred with an announcement at Chamonix, on the Sea of Ice glacier that is melting more and more each Winter. And such “greenwashing” as it has been dubbed is not limited to politicians.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en