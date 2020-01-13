Climate Now: 2019 was warmest year on record in Europe

Climate Now: 2019 was the warmest year on record in Europe, according to the latest figures from the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Watch for facts and analysis, plus our special report on how historic weather records give fresh climate insight.…

