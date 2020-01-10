‘Clowns’ and ‘monkeys’: New Boeing messages show 737 MAX concerns

Boeing has apologised for communications released to US Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration in which its employees called designers of the 737 MAX “clowns supervised by monkeys”.

The statements were made in instant messages released as part of an investigation into two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

Boeing says the comments are unacceptable and do not raise any new safety concerns.

Matthew Driskill is the editor of Asian Aviation. He joins us on Skype from Singapore to discuss these latest updates.

