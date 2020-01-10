-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘Clowns’ and ‘monkeys’: New Boeing messages show 737 MAX concerns
Boeing has apologised for communications released to US Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration in which its employees called designers of the 737 MAX “clowns supervised by monkeys”.
The statements were made in instant messages released as part of an investigation into two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.
Boeing says the comments are unacceptable and do not raise any new safety concerns.
Matthew Driskill is the editor of Asian Aviation. He joins us on Skype from Singapore to discuss these latest updates.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Boeing #BoeingScandal #737MAX