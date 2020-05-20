Share
CO2 emissions could fall 7 percent in 2020 due to Covid-19, study shows

11 mins ago

Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are set to drop by up to seven percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even this dramatic decline – the sharpest since WWII – would barely dent longterm global warming, researchers reported Tuesday.

