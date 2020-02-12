Share
0 0 0 0

Coffee and cigarette breaks can now be deducted from salaries in Spain

38 mins ago

In Spain recent changes to the law allow companies to deduct time that employees take out for coffee or cigarette breaks.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/12/coffee-and-cigarette-breaks-can-now-be-deducted-from-salaries-in-spain

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment