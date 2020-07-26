Collection of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes goes on auction

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A rare collection of 11 basketball shoes worn and signed by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, was displayed by Christie’s Auction House in New York City, as seen on footage from Saturday. They are set to go under the hammer later this month, which will mark Christie’s inaugural sneaker auction.

The collection includes shoes from various stages of Jordan’s career, including his Nike Air Ship shoes from his rookie season.

The main spotlight of the collection is reserved for the pair of Air Jordan 1 High which Michael Jordan wore in 1985 in Italy, when he famously broke a backboard while dunking. A chunk of a shattered glass can still be seen on the shoe’s sole, which serves to prove its authenticity. They are estimated between $650,000 (€557,650) and $850,000 (€729,235).

“What they think is so special about starting at Christie’s going into collecting sneakers, and starting with this collection specifically is that Michael Jordan and Nike really defined, kind of, [the] pop culture sneaker collecting market,” said Caitlyn Donovan, Head of Handbags, Accessories, & Sneaker Department at Christie’s Auction House.

“You know, with limited-edition drops from Nike, having to do with Michael Jordan, where he was in his career, what shoes he was wearing at the time. It was really like the foray for young adults into collecting sneakers. And so, I think that it’s appropriate that we start at Christie’s with these in our inaugural sale,” she added.

The auction is set to take place online, from July 30 to August 13.

