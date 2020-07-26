-
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas - 11 hours ago
-
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire - 11 hours ago
-
Wuhan on alert again: Flooding poses threat to 11 million people - 11 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain - 12 hours ago
-
Travellers from Spain told to quarantine – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Three members of armed militia injured in shooting at protest for Breonna Taylor - 13 hours ago
-
France: “We must change constitution” – “Yellow Vests” hold anti-govt demo in Paris - 13 hours ago
-
Collection of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes goes on auction - 13 hours ago
-
Sudan: Farmers fear lack of water supply as authorities say Ethiopia dam to blame - 13 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin CSD demo attracts thousands in Black Dykes march - 13 hours ago
Collection of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes goes on auction
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A rare collection of 11 basketball shoes worn and signed by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, was displayed by Christie’s Auction House in New York City, as seen on footage from Saturday. They are set to go under the hammer later this month, which will mark Christie’s inaugural sneaker auction.
The collection includes shoes from various stages of Jordan’s career, including his Nike Air Ship shoes from his rookie season.
The main spotlight of the collection is reserved for the pair of Air Jordan 1 High which Michael Jordan wore in 1985 in Italy, when he famously broke a backboard while dunking. A chunk of a shattered glass can still be seen on the shoe’s sole, which serves to prove its authenticity. They are estimated between $650,000 (€557,650) and $850,000 (€729,235).
“What they think is so special about starting at Christie’s going into collecting sneakers, and starting with this collection specifically is that Michael Jordan and Nike really defined, kind of, [the] pop culture sneaker collecting market,” said Caitlyn Donovan, Head of Handbags, Accessories, & Sneaker Department at Christie’s Auction House.
“You know, with limited-edition drops from Nike, having to do with Michael Jordan, where he was in his career, what shoes he was wearing at the time. It was really like the foray for young adults into collecting sneakers. And so, I think that it’s appropriate that we start at Christie’s with these in our inaugural sale,” she added.
The auction is set to take place online, from July 30 to August 13.
Video ID: 20200725-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200725-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly