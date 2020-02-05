Collision course: Turkey warns Syria over Russia-backed Idlib offensive

It’s a grim endgame in northwest Syria.

Daily killings – sometimes by the dozens, up to half a million displaced as the Russian-backed forces of Bashar al Assad intensify their offensive against the last rebel-held province. The writing had long been on the wall after Assad agreed to turn Idlib into a giant holding pen for besieged rebels from elsewhere.

