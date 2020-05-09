Colombia: 30 percent of prisoners infected with COVID-19

The new coronavirus has infected more than 30 percent of inmates and staff at a prison in central Colombia.

There are fears now the outbreak could expand to the rest of the city of Villavicencio.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

