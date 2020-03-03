Share
Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion

49 mins ago

Colombia’s Constitutional Court has ruled to leave restrictive abortion laws in place.
The landmark case could have either seen abortion legalised, or the return of a total ban.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from the capital, Bogota.

