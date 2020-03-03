Colombia abortion ruling: Top court declines to legalise abortion

Colombia’s Constitutional Court has ruled to leave restrictive abortion laws in place.

The landmark case could have either seen abortion legalised, or the return of a total ban.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from the capital, Bogota.

