Colombia: Bogota goes into coronavirus “simulation quarantine”

Around nine-million residents of Bogota went into lockdown on Friday, as part of the so-called ‘simulation quarantine’ imposed by the city’s Mayor Claudia Lopez to prepare for a potential spike in coronavirus infections in the country. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Colombia reached 145 on Friday.

Footage shows police checkpoints and soldiers on the streets of the Colombian capital, wearing protective gear such as gloves and masks, while identifying people on the street.

The ‘quarantine simulation’ is expected to end on Monday.

According to reports, the number of coronavirus cases reached 277,055 worldwide. The death toll is estimated to be over 11,400.

