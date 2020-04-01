-
Colombia: Bogota Police help fight coronavirus isolation blues with dance classes
Colombian national police officers took to Bogota’s streets on Tuesday with loud speakers and dance tunes to encourage citizens to get some exercise and help them get through self-isolation with high spirits.
“We are working at the moment on the idea of prevention to help people in everything that relates to tranquillity in terms of their spiritual, physical and mental control in relation to the entire quarantine due to COVID-19,” said national police colonel Doris Manosalva.
Footage shows police officers co-ordinating the dance operation before heading out to the streets to dance, calling on people to join them as well as reminding everybody the importance of staying inside. Police officers go to a different area of the city every day to reach as many citizens as possible.
According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, Colombia reported 906 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths.
