-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Colombia: Bogota residents urged to abide by COVID-19 measures by army helicopter
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Army helicopters were filmed flying over Bogota, on Tuesday, urging local residents through a loudspeaker to abide by the social distancing measures and wear protective gear.
Colombia is set to ease its restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports say, despite the government’s announcement it will be extending the lockdown until May 11.
“Currently it has been shown that the civilian population, there are sectors where the personnel have been leaving and this increases a risk as such for the current pandemic of COVID-19. The intention of carrying out the peripheral is to raise awareness in Colombia as such that we make a mitigation and that we comply in accordance with the provisions of the national government,” explained Major Ruben Gonzalez, an army helicopter pilot.
“[…] and that we comply as such as decreed by the national government and as such safeguard our health, our family members and the rest of people,” he added.
Residents could be seen cycling around the city wearing masks. Drone footage also shows residents on the streets.
Colombia has reported over 5,900 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. At least 260 people are said to have died with the virus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200429-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200429-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly