Colombia: Claudia Lopez inaugurated Bogota’s first female mayor

Claudia Lopez was inaugurated mayor of Bogota on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to take up the position.

“Bogota has chosen change, not only a change of government, of priorities, style, leadership but also a change of history,” she stated during the ceremony at the city’s Simon Bolivar park.

Lopez went on to thank her new wife, Angelica, saying, “I’m sorry for the very short honeymoon. And for all the hours I won’t be able to be by your side.”

The 49-year-old Lopez campaigned as a candidate of the Green Alliance party. She is a former journalist and senator, as well as a vice-presidential candidate in the 2018 election. She won the Bogota mayoral election with 35.21 percent of the vote

