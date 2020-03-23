Colombia coronavirus: 23 killed in prison riot

At least 23 people have been killed as they rioted in one of Colombia’s largest prisons in Bogota over fears that the coronavirus could be spreading within its walls.

It started out as a protest against what inmates across the country said was overcrowding and poor health services in its jails.

The government has described it as an attempt to escape and has dismissed accusations that conditions were unsanitary.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota about the unrest and what governments across the region are doing to fight the virus’ spread.

