Colombia: Coronavirus hearses hit the streets reminding citizens to stay home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A motorcade of hearses drove through Medellin and Valle de Aburra on Wednesday, as a reminder to local citizens of the potential consequences of coronavirus, should they not adhere to the government’s recommendations for prevention.

Footage shows the motorcade passing through the cities, led by a police vehicle who reminded residents through a loudspeaker to remain home.

“We want to bring a strong message, a message straight to the citizens. We do this with a funeral car where we deliver an impactful message, to invite all the citizens to reflect [on the situation],” said Captain Deisy Aponte Rojas, chief of Prevention and Citizen Education of the Police, who organised the motorcade.

“If we do things right, coronavirus does not equal death. Not following the recommendations from the national government and the health bodies can lead to awful consequences, like death,” she added.

Colombia has over 1,100 recorded cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, and a total of 19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the cases of coronavirus surpassed 1,000,000 worldwide. Over 51,000 cases resulted in death.

Video ID: 20200402-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly