Colombia: Demonstrators confront police on eve of national strike called by ELN

Hours before the national strike called by the National Liberation Army (ELN) began, dozens of demonstrators clashed with Colombian police at the National Pedagogical University and the National University in Bogota on Thursday.

Footage shows groups of hooded protesters throwing objects and Molotov cocktails at the riot police. The security forces shoot tear gas and use the water cannon against the protesters.

Nationwide, hundreds of students from public universities took to the streets in violent confrontations with the police.

During the week, the ELN announced a nationwide armed strike from February 14-17.

