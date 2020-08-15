Share
0 0 0 0

Colombia economic slump: Fears 20 years of gains could be erased

10 hours ago

Colombia’s economy has suffered its worst slump on record as businesses struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Colombia #Recession

Leave a Comment