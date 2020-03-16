Colombia: Former FARC fighters struggling to reintegrate

Three years after signing a historic peace deal in Colombia, former FARC rebels feel the government has betrayed them.

Many joined a reintegration village in the north since giving up their weapons, but they are still coming under attack by dissidents.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Ituango, Colombia.

