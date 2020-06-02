Share
Colombia: Indigenous communities forge the future | Global Ideas

13 hours ago

Colombia’s Misak people want to protect the traditions of their ancestors. An indigenous university focuses on traditional values and spirituality as a protection against outside threats, from large-scale agriculture to drug cartels.
#Colombia #Misak #IndigenousUniversity

