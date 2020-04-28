Colombia mayors move to block people from returning to work

Mayors across Colombia have moved to block a government decision allowing some people to return to work.

The country remains under lockdown until the middle of next month – but the construction and manufacturing sectors have been allowed to restart.

Local leaders say it is too soon, and have taken matters into their own hands.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Colombia #Coronavirus