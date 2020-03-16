Colombia: Migrants continue attempts to cross border amid coronavirus closure

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of migrants continued attempts to cross the border between Venezuela and Colombia on Sunday, despite Colombian President Ivan Duque’s decision to close of border crossings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shows police from the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) patrolling the border, as dozens try to cross the border from either side.

Colombian health authorities have confirmed 45 cases of COVID-19 in the country so far.

