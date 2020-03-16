-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Colombia: Migrants continue attempts to cross border amid coronavirus closure
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of migrants continued attempts to cross the border between Venezuela and Colombia on Sunday, despite Colombian President Ivan Duque’s decision to close of border crossings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage shows police from the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) patrolling the border, as dozens try to cross the border from either side.
Colombian health authorities have confirmed 45 cases of COVID-19 in the country so far.
Video ID: 20200316-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly