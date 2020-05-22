Colombia: Military deployed in Leticia to assist in battle against COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Colombian military were deployed to Leticia, the capital of the state of Amazonas, to beef up border security and provide assistance to the region amid a rise in coronavirus cases there and in the bordering countries of Peru and Brazil.

Security forces were seen patrolling the streets and borders with Brazil on Thursday to prevent the virus from spreading further amongst the population.

Local reports say that the region is particularly at risk from the virus due to its poverty and relative isolation from the rest of the country. Its many indigenous inhabitants live days away from adequate medical facilities, which are already reportedly overwhelmed due to the pandemic.

According to the latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 18,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colombia, with 652 deaths with the virus.

