-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Colombia: Petrol bombs and tear gas fly as protesters clash with riot police in Bogota
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tear gas and water cannons were used during clashes between riot police and around 200 students near Bogota’s National University of Colombia on Thursday.
Footage shows tear gas flying towards protesters as they hide behind barricades, as well as police vehicles set alight by petrol bombs, and several students throwing projectiles at the police.
Protests were demanding increased educational funding and resources, but were also reportedly galvanised as a result of the refusal by the government to implement changes to Colombia’s specialised riot control unit, the Mobile Anti-Disturbances Squadron (ESMAD) that were called for in a UN recent report on human rights in the country.
The report stated that some ESMAD members had not met “international norms and standards on the use of force,” and urged “an in-depth transformation of ESMAD, including the review of protocols on the use of force and less lethal weapons and ammunitions.”
Video ID: 20200306-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200306-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly