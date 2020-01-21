Colombia: Pompeo calls for “an end to Maduro’s tyranny”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for an end to the “tyranny” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, during a joint press conference with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota on Monday.

“Citizens are rejecting authoritarianism and embracing freedom and that’s good for all of us. We aspire to have the hemisphere of freedom,” Pompeo said, adding that “the world must continue to support the Venezuelan peoples’ efforts to restore their democracy and put an end to Maduro’s tyranny, which harms millions of Venezuelans and has an impact on Colombia and indeed on the entire region.”

Duque explained that he had spoken with Pompeo about the “concerns about the support that the tyranny and dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro gives to terrorist groups in its territory”, and that he would talk about the subject during the meeting since there are “member countries of TIAR” in attendance and the conference could serve to increase “accusations” and “sanctions” against the Venezuelan government.

Envoys and foreign ministers from more than 25 countries are attending the third Hemispheric Ministerial Conference for the Fight Against Terrorism, a three-day event held in the Colombian capital Bogota. Previous conferences were held in Washington in 2018, and Buenos Aires in 2019.

