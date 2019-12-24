-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Colombia: Protesters and relatives pay tribute to teen killed in demo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters including relatives paid tribute to 18-year-old Dilan Cruz, who was reportedly hit by a projectile thrown by riot police during a march a month ago and later died, as footage from Bogota filmed on Monday shows.
Dilan Cruz’s sister, grandfather, as well as his teacher, were seen at the event. People were holding banners against ESMAD – Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron, country’s riot police. The investigation of the events that led to Cruz’s death is ongoing.
Colombians are opposing alleged economic plans that might negatively affect pensions and minimum wage, they also denounce corruption and a crackdown on human rights activists.
Video ID: 20191224-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191224-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly