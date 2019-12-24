Colombia: Protesters and relatives pay tribute to teen killed in demo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters including relatives paid tribute to 18-year-old Dilan Cruz, who was reportedly hit by a projectile thrown by riot police during a march a month ago and later died, as footage from Bogota filmed on Monday shows.

Dilan Cruz’s sister, grandfather, as well as his teacher, were seen at the event. People were holding banners against ESMAD – Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron, country’s riot police. The investigation of the events that led to Cruz’s death is ongoing.

Colombians are opposing alleged economic plans that might negatively affect pensions and minimum wage, they also denounce corruption and a crackdown on human rights activists.

Video ID: 20191224-005

