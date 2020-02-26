-
Colombia: Riots continue in Bogota as students protest alleged police brutality
Student protesters and riot police clashed anew in Bogota, on Tuesday, during ongoing protests against both the creation and alleged abuses of Colombia’s Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD).
Footage shows the protesters hurling objects at police positions, and running away from tear gas and stun grenades.
ESMAD is a riot control unit of Colombia’s national police force which specializes in crowd control and combatting riots, but has faced numerous accusations of police brutality by students and human rights groups.
The protests come on the 21st anniversary of ESMAD’s establishment.
