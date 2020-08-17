Colombia: Shop owners protest in Bogota over renewed lockdown

As the coronavirus continues to spread across Latin America, so does quarantine fatigue.

Renewed restriction orders have sparked protests in the Colombian capital.

After months under lockdown, shop owners and street vendors say they have had enough.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota, Colombia.

